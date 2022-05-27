Previous
Fountain play by boxplayer
Fountain play

The fountains in front of the town hall were doing their thing as I cycled back from Zumba and families were hanging out, the little ones running in and out of the water spurts. Zumba in a new place - very lively woman who had great routines if a touch complicated.

Work busy with monthly catch-up meetings and chatting with Alex about staffing issues. Ros has been offered the job she went for. She's thinking about it.

No sign of either fox today - think they've frightened each other off.

3 good things
1. Another settled fine day - perfect for lunching in the garden.
2. My bicycle - what a wonderful liberating thing it must have been when it was invented - so fine to cycle to Zumba in the evening sunshine.
3. New supper recipe from the Hairy Bikers - cod with chorizo (replaced with veggie sausages fried in smoked paprika) and white beans with an episode of Sherlock - the one where he comes back from the dead.

27 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
27th May 2022

Boxplayer

Photo Details

