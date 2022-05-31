Dome

At the Giggling Squid in Cambridge where I stopped for a light lunch of Thai 'tapas' - spring rolls, salt and pepper squid and pak choi in their rather delightful airy light surroundings.



Trip to Cambridge, easy to get to from Tottenham Hale, for some retail therapy. Had trouble finding an early lunch spot, the first one I'd headed for having not turned out to be that interesting. Was still trying to find somewhere when the heavens opened. So Thai tapas it was as it was just across the road and seemed to have a good light menu. Trying to avoid my usual blowout.



Rain eased and I had a moderately successful time in the usual places: Seasalt, FatFace, M&S. Even found stout and porter as a present for Dave. By the time I got to John Lewis, rain had returned and my legs were aching, so headed for the train home. Found Dave unpacking the Sainsbury's delivery - bemused by the two large meaty pizzas we'd been delivered. Someone somewhere is missing their salami, prosciutto and chorizo taste the difference pizza...



3 good things

1. Springwatch is back with swallows, owls, eagles and interesting mini-beasts and a whole lot more.

2. A cheeky totally unnecessary hot shower on a cold evening.

3. Bumping into an old French dancing acquaintance, Jill from Norwich, totally randomly in a Cambridge side street.



