Previous
Next
Hitchhiker's Mudslide to the Galaxy by boxplayer
169 / 365

Hitchhiker's Mudslide to the Galaxy

I have a book called Tequila Mockingbird that pairs classic literature with cocktails. This is actually from the sequel - Are You There God? It's Me Margarita .... A rather acceptable concoction of vodka, Kahlua and Bailey's - with a Mars bar chaser ha ha. Something to cheer up an otherwise dull day.

Finally took another test this morning - very very positive - no surprise - lurgy still hanging on in there if not feeling any worse than the latter stages of a 2-day cold. Apart from not being able to bloody go anywhere. Had to cancel our Tour de Waltham Forest tickets - hadn't really expected to make it anyway. And Dave had to go out to do the top-up shopping - and go back out again when I moaned he hadn't brought back enough fruit.

Spent most of the day in the bedroom - too windy and rather grim-looking outside. Have a headache that I can't shake - doesn't feel like a lurgy headache more like a tension headache - probably haven't drunk enough water today.

Heard that Sam from the session at the party has now also tested positive for Covid.

3 good things
1. Have uploaded and labelled quite a backlog of photos from various recent days out while stuck in the bedroom.
2. A healthy salad for a late lunch (ruined by following it up with the mudslide and Mars bar).
3. YouTube for nice music videos when you're stuck indoors.

Wild by proxy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-18

18 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I like your style but not sure about the Mars bar.
June 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Aww wishing you speedily well and a negative test soon
Love Hitchhikers! Great books. Wondered if you were making a Pangalacticgargleblaster 🍹
June 18th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Poor you….to be honest I think you’ve done so well not to catch it before this…..lie low & rest up….hope you’re soon able to go out & about after testing negative!
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise