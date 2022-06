Hitchhiker's Mudslide to the Galaxy

I have a book called Tequila Mockingbird that pairs classic literature with cocktails. This is actually from the sequel - Are You There God? It's Me Margarita .... A rather acceptable concoction of vodka, Kahlua and Bailey's - with a Mars bar chaser ha ha. Something to cheer up an otherwise dull day.Finally took another test this morning - very very positive - no surprise - lurgy still hanging on in there if not feeling any worse than the latter stages of a 2-day cold. Apart from not being able to bloody go anywhere. Had to cancel our Tour de Waltham Forest tickets - hadn't really expected to make it anyway. And Dave had to go out to do the top-up shopping - and go back out again when I moaned he hadn't brought back enough fruit.Spent most of the day in the bedroom - too windy and rather grim-looking outside. Have a headache that I can't shake - doesn't feel like a lurgy headache more like a tension headache - probably haven't drunk enough water today.Heard that Sam from the session at the party has now also tested positive for Covid.3 good things1. Have uploaded and labelled quite a backlog of photos from various recent days out while stuck in the bedroom.2. A healthy salad for a late lunch (ruined by following it up with the mudslide and Mars bar).3. YouTube for nice music videos when you're stuck indoors.Wild by proxy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-18 18 June 2022Walthamstow E17