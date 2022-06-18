Hitchhiker's Mudslide to the Galaxy

I have a book called Tequila Mockingbird that pairs classic literature with cocktails. This is actually from the sequel - Are You There God? It's Me Margarita .... A rather acceptable concoction of vodka, Kahlua and Bailey's - with a Mars bar chaser ha ha. Something to cheer up an otherwise dull day.
Finally took another test this morning - very very positive - no surprise - lurgy still hanging on in there if not feeling any worse than the latter stages of a 2-day cold. Apart from not being able to bloody go anywhere. Had to cancel our Tour de Waltham Forest tickets - hadn't really expected to make it anyway. And Dave had to go out to do the top-up shopping - and go back out again when I moaned he hadn't brought back enough fruit.
Spent most of the day in the bedroom - too windy and rather grim-looking outside. Have a headache that I can't shake - doesn't feel like a lurgy headache more like a tension headache - probably haven't drunk enough water today.
Heard that Sam from the session at the party has now also tested positive for Covid.
3 good things
1. Have uploaded and labelled quite a backlog of photos from various recent days out while stuck in the bedroom.
2. A healthy salad for a late lunch (ruined by following it up with the mudslide and Mars bar).
3. YouTube for nice music videos when you're stuck indoors.
Love Hitchhikers! Great books. Wondered if you were making a Pangalacticgargleblaster 🍹