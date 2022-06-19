Potato plant leaves

Woke up in the middle of the night with the headache I hadn't been able to shake all yesterday really giving it a good go. Took some Anadin Extra though with these 'tension' headaches nothing seems to shake them these days. Also had a bit of chest ache like indigestion so took some Rennies too.
And welcome to the random Covid symptoms that materialise out of nowhere - the chest ache didn't really go away most of the day - so wasn't indigestion. Best guess is I'd aggravated something during a coughing fit yesterday.
Anyway, spent breakfast time outdoors but other than that, moped in the bedroom feeling roughish - catching up on sleep, reading and more photo work. Window open - nicer today. By the end of the day, headache and strange chest pain had more or less gone. But I'm not really over this - don't think we're going anywhere tomorrow :-(
3 good things
1. Water - drank more of it today, lack of being the probable cause of the headache.
2. Hard boiled eggs - always a good option for an invalid's breakfast.
3. News of a major retrospective, first in the UK, of Vivian Maier's 'street' photography https://mkgallery.org/event/vivian-maier/