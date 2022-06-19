Previous
Potato plant leaves by boxplayer
Potato plant leaves

Another shot of the burgeoning potato plants.

Woke up in the middle of the night with the headache I hadn't been able to shake all yesterday really giving it a good go. Took some Anadin Extra though with these 'tension' headaches nothing seems to shake them these days. Also had a bit of chest ache like indigestion so took some Rennies too.

And welcome to the random Covid symptoms that materialise out of nowhere - the chest ache didn't really go away most of the day - so wasn't indigestion. Best guess is I'd aggravated something during a coughing fit yesterday.

Anyway, spent breakfast time outdoors but other than that, moped in the bedroom feeling roughish - catching up on sleep, reading and more photo work. Window open - nicer today. By the end of the day, headache and strange chest pain had more or less gone. But I'm not really over this - don't think we're going anywhere tomorrow :-(

3 good things
1. Water - drank more of it today, lack of being the probable cause of the headache.
2. Hard boiled eggs - always a good option for an invalid's breakfast.
3. News of a major retrospective, first in the UK, of Vivian Maier's 'street' photography https://mkgallery.org/event/vivian-maier/

19 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Latest from all albums

Renee Salamon ace
Potatoes coming along well - sorry to hear you are still suffering. Hope it shifts soon
June 19th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Lovely sharp photo. Hope there's a good harvest when the time comes
June 19th, 2022  
