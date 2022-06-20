On the Lea

I had just stopped to take a piccy of the boats and bridge when this chap just cycled into frame and decided to take a waterside seat. I thought he added to the scene so no harm done.
Headache lurked around through the night but was gone by morning and I felt definitely improved though still not completely symptom-free and this continued through the day. Took a test and the line was extremely faint. We have decided to head off tomorrow - if I still have a trace of a line, Dave will go to the music week without me and I'll check in to a local Premier Inn with view to joining Weds or worst case Thursday.
Tried a cycle ride as weather was gorgeous - going very gently - all good, no relapses, coughing fits, wheeziness or anything untoward. Marshes and towpath seemed rampant with burgeoning growth, bird song and bees all over the comfrey.
3 good things
1. Finally leaving the house after a week.
2. Funny thing - Dave was startled by ominous thumps in his room last night. Turning on the light he was even more startled to see a little tortoiseshell head poke through the curtains, the neighbour's cat had come in the window!
3. F started a trial new job today - he can work from home tomorrow because of all the strikes.