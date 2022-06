On the Lea

I had just stopped to take a piccy of the boats and bridge when this chap just cycled into frame and decided to take a waterside seat. I thought he added to the scene so no harm done.Headache lurked around through the night but was gone by morning and I felt definitely improved though still not completely symptom-free and this continued through the day. Took a test and the line was extremely faint. We have decided to head off tomorrow - if I still have a trace of a line, Dave will go to the music week without me and I'll check in to a local Premier Inn with view to joining Weds or worst case Thursday.Tried a cycle ride as weather was gorgeous - going very gently - all good, no relapses, coughing fits, wheeziness or anything untoward. Marshes and towpath seemed rampant with burgeoning growth, bird song and bees all over the comfrey.3 good things1. Finally leaving the house after a week.2. Funny thing - Dave was startled by ominous thumps in his room last night. Turning on the light he was even more startled to see a little tortoiseshell head poke through the curtains, the neighbour's cat had come in the window!3. F started a trial new job today - he can work from home tomorrow because of all the strikes.Peace https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-06-20 Bugs on tansy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-20 20 June 2022Clapton E5