Previous
Next
Last ones at the session by boxplayer
173 / 365

Last ones at the session

A few people played gone midnight tonight.

Slept ok in the Premier Inn other than waking too early at 4.30. Dave had unnerved me the previous night saying he had a sore throat night.

Took a test at 6.30 and it was all clear - phoned Dave and so was he, so all good. Walked to the bus stop in the beautiful still sunny morning to get the bus to the venue for the music week and breakfast.

A day if workshops - a morning with the band dissecting how they work, then practising playing in two small groups. Lunch in the hot sunshine (had forgotten sunglasses which was mildly irksome).

Afternoon workshop focused on repertoire and I halfheartedly had a go at playing the Lily from the tune book I'd picked up, before going upstairs for a nap. Drinks in the sunshine before nut roast supper.

Session after, initially not all that good with loud box and whistle but as usual things improved as people left for bed.

3 good things
1. Hearing tawny owlets squeaking for their parents outside.
2. Hearing and playing with lovely musicians.
3. No longer having to isolate from Dave. Good thing as we've got the smallest bedroom possible in the attic.

Lichen and ivy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-22

22 June 2022
Crowcombe, Somerset
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Both look so serious.
June 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise