Last ones at the session

Slept ok in the Premier Inn other than waking too early at 4.30. Dave had unnerved me the previous night saying he had a sore throat night.
Took a test at 6.30 and it was all clear - phoned Dave and so was he, so all good. Walked to the bus stop in the beautiful still sunny morning to get the bus to the venue for the music week and breakfast.
A day if workshops - a morning with the band dissecting how they work, then practising playing in two small groups. Lunch in the hot sunshine (had forgotten sunglasses which was mildly irksome).
Afternoon workshop focused on repertoire and I halfheartedly had a go at playing the Lily from the tune book I'd picked up, before going upstairs for a nap. Drinks in the sunshine before nut roast supper.
Session after, initially not all that good with loud box and whistle but as usual things improved as people left for bed.
3 good things
1. Hearing tawny owlets squeaking for their parents outside.
2. Hearing and playing with lovely musicians.
3. No longer having to isolate from Dave. Good thing as we've got the smallest bedroom possible in the attic.