Leveret in the round

The reason we've been here. Learning how Leveret approach their arrangement-free music making. Tonight they played for a small intimate concert 'in the round' with audience placed around them. Ringside seat meant I could zero in on each musician, and hear exactly how they were contributing to the piece.
Very tired when I awoke after the late night - a headache which I amazingly banished with water and pills. A day mainly playing in small groups to try out the techniques and repertoire. Wasn't sure if I'd last the course being tired and kind of recuperating but I did. Morning working on Min's Bodacious hornpipe was very productive and we made a good fist of it.
Jacket potato lunch in the hot sunshine followed by naughty chocolate éclairs (the chocolate toffees not the cream cakes!) which Dave had brought back from the village shop. Afternoon playing together was less successful being tired and stuffed with potato and éclairs. We struggled to find a tune that we all knew. Having chosen Canal En Octobre and Ganivelle we seemed to do all ok but it all fell apart disastrously in the show and tell when the arrangement fell apart. One reason not to have arrangements haha.
More sitting outside in the sunshine opening the wine Dave had also brought back from the village shop before trooping in for supper. Some mild upset occurred when our table coming last to the servery found that the fish had run out even though 4 of us had ordered it. They cooked more in a matter of minutes so no harm done though we did joke about interrogating the other tables to see who had changed their minds.
Concert with Leveret after was truly delightful followed by a good session in the bar including R and H who'd turned up early to help with the BZB festival. Bed at 1.20. Apparently H was kept awake (camping) by the sheep talking to the tawny owls.
Lots of good things - main one being able to come out of the debacle of our show and tell without feeling mortified. And Leveret of course https://youtu.be/VnpMAhmDkZA