From the Limousin area of central France - playing for the late night bal.
Woke very early despite late night so got washed and dressed and went down to the WiFi zone to upload yesterday's pics. Breakfast and last goodbyes to the people leaving today as were staying for the BZB festival at the weekend.
Weather didn't look as bad as predicted, rain seeming less likely so Anna, Dave and I decided on the walk up the hill. Have been up there in beautiful sunny conditions, but it all looked quite dramatic and striking with the louring skies and the mistiness obscuring the views although light patches could be seen regularly as the fast moving clouds passed over.
Passed the amazing beech embankment and then on and up to the top and Halsway Post. Anna took us on from here towards a marvellous grove of old gnarly oak trees, all twisty and sinuous. There was an Iron Age hill fort somewhere deeper into and out of the combe but we felt that would be too far so turned back towards Crowcombe, passing the most humongous of ant hills on the way.
Kept bumping into a Duke of Edinburgh group who, despite Anna explaining where we were, still kept getting themselves lost. Stopped for the most unhealthy shacks in a clear patch under trees before descending down to Crowcombe and the pub - passing another beech embankment.
Had a beer in the Carew Arms, nice looking place, and walked back to the manor. I had a nap, exhausted by now. Changed and came down for a few tunes in the bar and on to dinner - discarding the beetroot from my Wellington and feeding it to Dave. Concert with BZB after, the first time since COVID - generally made me feel a bit teary. Lovely arrangements that we were well placed to hear having found seats at the front. Bal after with the lovely Duo Rivaud Lacouchie, dancing a bit and listening also. Session after till 2.
Loved the news about the by-election defeats but not so much the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, the most appalling, tragic news. How it can be possible for something so momentous to be despite it not being the will of the majority of the population beggars belief.
Blasted heath https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-24
24 June 2022
Crowcombe, Somerset