Superbloom at the Tower of London

A absolute riot of flowers planted in the moat surrounding the Tower of London - here a yellow-orange view, but the colour themes changed as you walked round. There were marigolds, cornflowers, daisies, yarrow, poppies (different varieties including sunny yellow Californian ones), sunflowers, flax, cosmos and whole swathes of viper's bugloss humming with honeybees, solitary bees and bumbles, and hoverflies.
To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, over 20 million seeds have been sown in the moat aimed at attracting pollinators. You walk all the way round along winding paths with a beautiful soundscape by Scottish composer Erland Cooper half way round - by that time I was reduced to tears with the loveliness and simplicity of it all especially contrasted with all the continuing horrors of the world and leaders that refuse to do the right thing.
As you walk round, there's a willow sculpture, metal sculptures of insects, and a fun slide into the moat down which both adults and children were shriekingly descending. You exit with a great view of the flowers below Tower Bridge. Shame the area around Tower Hill is still such a godawful mess, road and traffic-wise.
Grabbed an omelette and fries at Cafe Rouge at an outside table in the lovely setting of St Katherine's Dock - amazing how the simple act of putting calorie counts on menus focuses the mind on what to choose.
Dave unfortunately had to miss Superbloom - he's more or less feeling normal now, but the positive line is still there.
Zumba this evening unfortunately interrupted by the on-call phone - a request to publish a news story that was so not-urgent but hey ho.
Really only need to mention the one amazing good thing - Superbloom. It's on till September and we've already booked more tickets. And thanks for all the lovely comments and faves on Warehouse W and the Elizabeth line.
Pollinator https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-07-06
Superbloom - a video snippet https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-06
6 July 2022
Tower of London EC3