The rather surreal experience that was Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden's Christmas in July. A fun concert of carols, wassails, Christmas songs, monologues, the odd dance - and of course the obligatory Christmas raffle. Covid-postponed from December, friends who hadn't been able to make the rescheduled date offered me a ticket. Sold out, we ended up in the gallery with a good view - still very hot in there. Fairytale of New York https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-17
First part of the day at Hilary's (along with Peter) for lunch. Already hot when we got there at 12, we were initially concerned we'd fry in her garden, but she unearthed a huge parasol from her shed that we were all able to shelter under for lunch of snapper, red rice and salad.
I went off to meet Sian at an Italian by Highbury and Islington (where I managed to eat a plate of pasta despite the big lunch), having rapidly taught Dave how to use Citymapper to get to Kensal Green for his school reunion surprise party. Good thing as railway lines seemed to be already melting in the heat - and we haven't even hit 40 yet.
3 good things
1. Homemade ice cream - what a revelation - ginger and rhubarb with garden berries on top.
2. The unexpected warmth and conviviality of the festive season in full summer - is this what it's like down under!?
3. C back from Barcelona, she loved it of course.