Tom Moore and Archie Moss by boxplayer
198 / 365

Tom Moore and Archie Moss

A lovely set of mainly self-composed tunes from this young duo. They played their last number acoustically but for the most of their set, they had an array of gadgetry so they could play backing tracks and loop sounds as well as a drum pedal thingie.

Sainsbury's delivery first thing then mum arrived to spend a few nights here away from her boiling sixth floor flat. I went off to a session and Dave stayed home with mum.

Returned home with Magnums and Dave and I cycled off to the church in the forest for the concert with Tom Moore and Archie Moss. Now waiting for supper of baked potatoes, cottage cheese and broad beans.

3 good things
1. A full fridge after a shopping delivery.
2. Being asked to start tunes at the session as some of the regulars weren't there.
3. Lovely church acoustics.

17 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
