Outside time

The only time I ventured out - to eat breakfast and it was steaming by then. So the 40 degrees unprecedented high was reached today at Heathrow as the temps climbed. Had a very sticky night though mum wasn't too bad in the downstairs room - we had to swap the futon mattress for the one from the bed upstairs as the futon was too low for her to get up from - fun and games. House hot from top to bottom now though - will be another tricky night.



And in wider news, the whole of western Europe swelters and fries with terrible wildfires. And what are in essence wildfires are breaking out in London with the Fire Brigade declaring a major incident. So it's all just a joke and a bunch of snowflakes moaning is it - say the Sun and the Daily Express - as we watch houses burn down on the fringes of east London. I've never seen anything like that in this country. If I wasn't a government servant I'd have been with those XR activists who smashed said newspapers' windows... My fury at the irresponsibility of those so-called newspapers has no end.



3 good things to cling to

1. Weather at least for us is returning to some semblance of summer-normal tomorrow - let's hope the thunderstorms don't wreak havoc on top of havoc.

2. We are still so much better off than those experiencing the terrible fires in Portugal, France and Spain.

3. Dave cooled my mum down with an ice cream smoothie - he survived a second heatwave day at work.



19 July 2022

Walthamstow E17