The clever young man and C the girlfriend, along with Dave, pose for the camera before the bar ceremony.
A proud day for Dave's godson (actually the brother of Dave's official godson but we think of them both as godsons). After months of hard toil he was called to the bar today.
A long day but special. Slept much better than the previous night at least so was much rested. We met everyone at Lincoln's Inn and there was some initial befuddlement as we all tried to work out how to get his wing collar on properly - apparently the shirt shop had given him an extra collar which was the cause of the confusion.
There was much photo taking and we were shown around the chapel and the library (much excitement from me here as I smelled the proper old books and fingered the card catalogue). Dave went off for his unmoveable dental appointment (another moulding) and we had nibbles and drinks in the bar.
The clever young man plus girlfriend and other godson went into the ceremony - P and T went off for a walk and I got the tube to Oxford Circus. Had a quick mooch in John Lewis but didn't find much of interest - and it was very busy both in-store and on the streets - what were these people doing out on a Tuesday evening? Did pick up another pair of the black casual trousers I like from M&S. By then my legs were seriously aching - had to take aspirin.
Met everyone else again at the Ivy Market Grill in Covent Garden to celebrate properly although it started off badly when our table wasn't ready - and still wasn't ready half an hour after we'd arrived. But all ended well, when they threw in a bottle of champagne and another free drink each to compensate. Lovely food it was - salmon and olive oil mash and divine rum babas.