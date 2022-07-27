Our prize find at the Tower of London's Superbloom - Dave's first visit as he missed it last time because he had COVID. A gorgeous day-flying moth that Dave spotted on this cosmos. Gratifyingly its distribution range is increasing apparently.
Woke up late after strange dreams, still rather tired from yesterday's running around. An early start as our tickets were for 10.30. As suspected the spectacle was depleted because so much of the flowers from earlier in the month had gone over and the ridiculous heat had obviously done its damage.
Having said that, it was actually still spectacular - a different emphasis, flower- and colour-wise. Most of the viper's bugloss and cornflowers gone, but many of the stunning orange and yellow flowers were in their prime - cape daisies, coreopsis, marigolds, chrysanthemums, and of course stately sunflowers. And of course we spotted the gorgeous Jersey tiger as well as a drone fly among all the pollinators.
Bought silly expensive things in the shop - a cuddly bee, a Xmas decoration, seeds and the bee/dragonfly garden ornaments. Folllowed by a lovely lunch at a tapas place in St Katharine Docks. Quite the tastiest tapas - we both agreed - we ever remember eating. Tasty cheeses, spinach croquettes, dressed oysters, and the yummiest patatas bravas doused in smoked paprika and with a dipping sauce.
Home to collapse. We've decided to watch the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony again later on.