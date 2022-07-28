Previous
Painted lady by boxplayer
Painted lady

This beauty was flitting and landing and drinking from the lavender most of the day. I noticed it when I popped out briefly for a fruit break mid-morning and it was still there when I had my lunch outside.

We started rewatching the London Olympics 2012 opening ceremony yesterday evening. What a triumph that was. Finished off this evening with the lovely spectacle of that incredible cauldron being lit and raised up.

Good things
They are out there, all the good things, all the precarious and small good things - but it's hard to watch the optimism and sheer national and international happiness of 2012, now knowing what the next 10 years would bring: Brexshit (I know I know there are some fans out there, but really? Still?), Trump and his truly horrifying legacy, COVID, worsening climatic events, war in Europe. Oh for some big good things please.

28 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
ace
Phil Howcroft ace
it's a beauty and the detail captured by your mobile is excellent
July 28th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A marvellous capture with wonderful details. Such a pretty one!
I second the motion for some good big things. Just one or two? Please?
July 28th, 2022  
