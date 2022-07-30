Waiting for the train

Shattered now after a busy day. Dragged Dave off to the market in the park for breakfast but irritatingly, most of the stalls were still setting up or having trouble with their card machines or something. So settled for vegan hot dogs which we've had before, so not all that exciting.
And sadly after months of inactivity, I intercepted a call from the downstairs landlord at the flat with reports of a leak - he wasn't yet sure if it was his flat so could I check with my tenants. And of course it was our flat - from talking to the tenants and looking at their pics, it looked like the toilet ballcock had failed. Plumber couldn't get there till tomorrow, but in the end the tenants managed to fix what had come loose. Will still get plumber to check it.
Got the bus to Ilford to check out the old lady shoe shops there but didn't find anything - although picked up some light Skechers trainers in TKMaxx. A trek across town after to the old lady shoe shop in Finchley where I'd successfully found boots last winter. And managed to find a pair of sandals and some silver Ecco lace-ups.
Relieved after all the leak angst and trekking across town I had a cup of tea and a halloumi sandwich in a cafe before bussing and tubing home. Checked in to our Ryanair flights - and purchases the priority with 2 bags for me. Thought I had done that when I booked, but obviously not. Dave will have to wait in the non-priority queue.
3 good things
1. The flat leak was easy to sort - let's hope it didn't do too much damage downstairs and in the café.
2. Independent shops - the Finchley old lady shoe shop is a glorious remnant from the past: walls lined with shoe boxes and the only real display in the windows. And the assistant went off in search of other options once she'd worked out what I liked. Real service.
3. German shoe brands catering for wide feet.