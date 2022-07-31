Previous
Next
Apple and mushroom by boxplayer
212 / 365

Apple and mushroom

Apple and poem by Angry Dan - mushroom by South African artist Christiaan Nagel. On a walk to St James Street to do some top-up shopping.

Very very muggy - sun came out occasionally and was very hot. Spent a bit of time in the garden reading and scouring recipe books for ideas for cooking during the hols. Somehow managed to down two double gins.

Prepared potatoes and carrots for a sausage tray bake and now half watching the England match. Currently 1-1 in extra time. Update: England have scored 2-1 with 5 mins and stoppage time left.

Fruity lunch https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-07-31
London Olympics 2012 - Wenlock and Mandeville https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-31

31 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Looks like a fairytale house
July 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise