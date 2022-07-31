Apple and mushroom

Apple and poem by Angry Dan - mushroom by South African artist Christiaan Nagel. On a walk to St James Street to do some top-up shopping.
Very very muggy - sun came out occasionally and was very hot. Spent a bit of time in the garden reading and scouring recipe books for ideas for cooking during the hols. Somehow managed to down two double gins.
Prepared potatoes and carrots for a sausage tray bake and now half watching the England match. Currently 1-1 in extra time. Update: England have scored 2-1 with 5 mins and stoppage time left.