Chinatown by boxplayer
Chinatown

Awash with lanterns.

Another busy day. Picked up bicycle from its service then went into town to pick up my camera and euros. Also somehow managed to 'accidentally' find myself in Gudrun Sjoden and 'accidentally' buy tee shirts, leggings and a scarf.

3 good things
1. Looking after your kit. Bicycle feels so much better - I am no longer riding a death trap.
2. New shoes all wearing well, no problems wandering around town in them.
3. Independent cafés in central London - awful how the number of these has plummeted. Both today and the other day I was desperate for a cup of tea, a snack and a sit-down and there were only proper restaurants or chains along the lines of Pret, Costa, Starbucks and Caffe Nero. All those little Italian sandwich bars have gone. But stumbled on La Roche in St Martin's Lane where I treated myself to a cream tea.

Hare krishnas https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-08-04
London Olympics 2012 memory lane - Wenlock and Mandeville https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-04

4 August 2022
Chinatown WC2
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
