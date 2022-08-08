Previous
Lunch by boxplayer
Lunch

On the terrace. Caprese and cold meats for the meat eaters. As well as various leftovers from yesterday.

Very hot today and noticed the bites from mozzies where they'd managed to bypass the noxious chemicals - feet a favourite. Nasty horseflies buzzing about a bit also. But tummy better and headache gone so all good. Day of reading, swimming, playing music and catching up with 365.

As day moved into evening, got quite humid. Consoled myself with this slight inconvenience with a double gin before enjoying G's negroni on the terrace. Dinner was Mike's amazing Sicilian swordfish with raisins soaked in marsala and a boozy fruit salad with Italian ice cream.

The rest of the evening got a bit surreal as several of the party tried to fix the door on the second fridge. I decided to retire early.

8 August 2022
Near Verona, Italy
