Frozen grapes

A revelation. Grapes frozen are really rather nice - served with biscotti and amaretto biscuits and grappa at dinner.
A few of the others went to Verona for half a day but Dave and I are just enjoying being at the villa too much. Another day of reading, swimming and playing melodeon. There was an uproarious game of Chinese Pictionary, quite a challenge with so many people and pool games including netball, stuck in the mud and relay races where somehow the giant duck suffered a fatal injury and Dave almost lost his false tooth denture. Peter valiantly dived down to look for it.
Food was impeccable today being organised, prepared and cooked by C and J with R doing the veggie option. Lunch (which was moved to one of the loggias) of pasta with courgette matchsticks and hazelnuts, and caponata. Crostini and prosecco on the terrace then dinner of radicchio and scamorza risotto followed by beef (from some amazing butcher) for the meat eaters and R's ragout for the rest of us.