And just exactly where do they think you've been?

Your plants have died.... says Foxykins. Well not all of them, but we seem to have lost one of the clematises and the lavender is over. No more breakfasting with the honeybees buzzing in my ear.
Will probably post more pics of Italy over the next week. An amazing villa for 17 of us near Verona. Only downsides - the lack of good enough kitchen facilities for self catering for 17 (we think most people don't cook for themselves the whole week as we do) and the surrounding location which was rather dull. Mainly flat agricultural land, a fairly busy road the other side of the leylandii hedge, and no handy small market town to go and mooch in. None of us had thought the location would make that much of a difference. But all small stuff - it was great.
A restless hot night before a very hot day of unpacking and bringing a semblance of order back to the bedroom. I'd left a lot of clothes and stuff strewn about as I'd decided what to take with me. Also started thinking about our next break in Ireland and where our stopovers would be. Booked a b&b for the night before the return ferry.
And back to 3 good things
1. New season of Picard looks to be as enjoyable as the first.
2. M had left us a thank you tote bag and bottle of red wine for letting her stay - very sweet.
3. Our coriander pot seems to have died finally, but we have a nice crop of coriander seeds.