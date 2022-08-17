And then the deluge

After yesterday's park desert, we had the, as warned by the Met Office, serious downpours. An apple from the street trees floats in the puddle.



Was quite calm this morning and Dave took the car for its service and cycled back (with naughty croissants and jam doughnuts). Quite a different story this afternoon. The rain started after lunch with a heavy thunderstorm which looked like it would blow over quite quickly. But once the thunder and lightning had moved away, the torrential rain just set in for the afternoon. Absolutely sheeting it down it was.



No obvious leak in the bathroom, but a few drops on the edge of the tiling above the window which was a little concerning. Won't be surprised if the tenants get In touch to tell me they've got another leak....



Dave eventually gave up waiting for it to stop and cycled off to pick up the car.



Lots of flooding in London including Victoria station.



3 good things

1. Dave finally has his new implant in - no more losing his denture during wild pool games. Accompanied him to the dentist before the deluge began.

2. Nothing major needed doing to the car - some brake fluid changing, coolant flushing type stuff.

3. All accommodation now booked for our family Ireland trip.



17 August 2022

Walthamstow E17