Breakfast and plant by boxplayer
231 / 365

Breakfast and plant

A pretty plant of C's - not sure what it is - accompanying my breakfast.

Long day working from home - quite a bit of stuff needing preparing for Monday. And now on call for the week.

Starting to get very spidery still a couple of weeks before official spider month (September). Huge garden spiders have started taking over the garden and what looked like a false widow was dangling from the front door as Dave left this morning.

1. Did some knee exercises during breaks at work - one of them has started being particularly troublesome and keeps catching painfully.
2. Dave's new implant seems to be settling nicely.
3. A weekend with nothing much planned - rest and better sleep hopefully.

London Olympics 2012 memory lane - Usain and bikes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-19

19 August 2022
Walthamstow E17
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
That looks very fresh and tasty. I too like a slice of cucumber on my cheese and crackers.
August 19th, 2022  
Pam ace
Wonderful presentation. That plant is so pretty, and I love the olive pot it is in. My orb weavers have tripled in size the past couple weeks, and are quite frightful looking. I did not realize September was spider month. That sounds about right for here too.
August 19th, 2022  
*lynn ace
Looks lovely and healthy!
August 19th, 2022  
