Colour is mine by boxplayer
Colour is mine

At the beautiful retrospective of Althea McNish at the William Morris Gallery. A British textile artist of Trinidadian descent (she came over a couple of years after the Windrush), she designed bestselling furnishing and fashion fabrics for the likes of Liberty, Dior and Heal's. And she lived until her death in 2020 just down the road in South Tottenham.

Grabbed lunch from the street food stalls outside, veggie 'duck' bao buns before cycling home to play with photos. We popped next door to congratulate S and P on their recent wedding and give them a card and Booja Booja chocolates.

1. Showed Dave how to do the knee exercises I did yesterday as he's been having trouble too.
2. Dave brought back loads of tiger prawns from the market which he's now cooking in an Ottolenghi recipe.
3. I somehow managed to buy giant jam doughnuts from the park market too, oops.

20 August 2022
Walthamstow E17
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
