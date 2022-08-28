The last chocolate fudge cake

Dave digs in. Relieved to get one of the last two after the main course fiasco. I'd booked a table near the music specifying dining a few days ago. When we got there with my mum, Dave finally having found a parking place, he went to order only to find they had only one vegetarian wellington left. As it was the Sunday roast-only menu there were no other non-meat options. The irritating thing was they didn't seem to be flexible enough to rustle up anything else, not even a starter calamari with all the roast trimmings (apparently they couldn't price that), or just the plate of vegetables.
So Dave gallantly let me have the wellington and he had 3 starters and some soda bread. I was incandescent with the crappiness of it though eventually I calmed down what with the double gin and the excellent Irish music from the session. I specifically went up and prepaid for the last two chocolate fudge cakes not to get caught out again.
3 good things
1. Spent the morning compiling a to do list and writing out our Irish road trip itinerary, working out journey times, food options and things we needed to know and do.
2. Mum didn't finish her chicken, so we wrapped it up for her to take home for tomorrow's lunch.
3. Colin from work turned up at the session - he stopped at our table for a quick chat before joining in the music.