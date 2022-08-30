C tries her first oyster. Though initially a bit nervous, she seemed to enjoy it and the second one with Tabasco.
As F and C are moving out this week, we took them to the nice tapas place we'd been to on Saturday. A bottle of cava and absolutely loads of food: the asparagus and aubergines again, but also chilli prawns, boquerones, aioli potatoes, cod croquettes - and of course the oysters as C hadn't had them before.
3 good things
1. First working day of the week and it's already Tuesday - thanks bank holiday!
2. F and C aren't moving far away and will be in a nice area near my mum and our rented flat (that could come in handy in an emergency!)
3. They gave us a lovely card and William Morris plant pot.