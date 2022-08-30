Previous
Next
First oyster by boxplayer
242 / 365

First oyster

C tries her first oyster. Though initially a bit nervous, she seemed to enjoy it and the second one with Tabasco.

As F and C are moving out this week, we took them to the nice tapas place we'd been to on Saturday. A bottle of cava and absolutely loads of food: the asparagus and aubergines again, but also chilli prawns, boquerones, aioli potatoes, cod croquettes - and of course the oysters as C hadn't had them before.

3 good things
1. First working day of the week and it's already Tuesday - thanks bank holiday!
2. F and C aren't moving far away and will be in a nice area near my mum and our rented flat (that could come in handy in an emergency!)
3. They gave us a lovely card and William Morris plant pot.

Sea Catch Fish https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-08-30
London Olympics 2012 memory lane - DucksGB https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-30

30 August 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise