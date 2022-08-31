Velodrome

Or the Pringle as it became known during the London 2012.



A busy day after a lazy start. Zumba, and a cycle after to the Olympic Park stopping for lunch at Mother on the canal side. Cycled from there to the velodrome to see the small but interesting exhibition to coincide with the 10th anniversary of London 2012. As well as information boards on the Olympics and Paralympics, on display were the medals, the Olympic and Paralympic torches, and a 'petal' from Thomas Heatherwick's cauldron.



Cycled home via a nose in Aldi.



Gorbachev, the last leader of the old USSR and he who did so much to end the Cold War, has died. Shame he had to see his work undone by Pootin.



3 good things

1. Set up a WhatsApp group for our forthcoming Irish jaunt.

2. Diligently did my knee exercises in the gym after Zumba, and played music when I got home.

3. We watched highlights from days 1 and 2 of London 2012.



Green Shakshuka Sabzi



31 August 2022

Stratford E20