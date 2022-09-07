London 2012 highlights

We've been enjoying revisiting the highlights of London 2012 on a DVD we bought in a charity shop some years back. With tonight's supper of halloumi peppers and veg.



Was supposed to be quite showery today, but didn't really get all that much. Had our first 'stress of getting ready for a holiday' row this morning, soon blown over so that I could concentrate on the remaining bits of my to do list.



3 good things

1. The ferry has a lift and they can arrange to park us near it.

2. Roofer may be able to come tomorrow - dependent on the weather!

3. I unearthed some useful clothes I'd forgotten about stowed in bags in the loft.



7 September 2022

Walthamstow E17