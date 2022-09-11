The Lee from the open-top sightseeing bus

In the city of Cork.
Woke up from a surprisingly comfortable sleep to hear the predicted torrential rain beating on the roof. As there was no milk, we drove up to the nearest shop a few miles away to buy a pint, somehow managing to get croissants and cake also. Picked up newspapers for mum also. Tried to look at the interesting rocky cove and heritage signs but it was so wet we gave up.
Stayed in our accommodation as long as possible, but eventually had to brave the sheeting rain to pack up the car and drive off. The rain continued and at times we were up in the clouds themselves with horrendous visibility. Stopped at Youghal, parking up at Moby Dicks (scene of the Gregory Peck film) to drink tea from a local café and eat some of the cake I'd got in the morning.
Arrived in Cork with plenty of time to get on the sightseeing bus or so we thought. By the time we'd parked in the underground car park, unpacked our numerous bags, got them and mum up in the lift to the hotel reception, waited an inordinate amount of time at said reception (considering we'd checked in online), got us, mum and bags up to the 5th floor, seen mum into her room, we only had 15 minutes to get to the bus stop.
We rushed like mad things with barely minutes to spare, but the bus was late leaving anyway, so we'd probably have been alright. Rain had stopped now, so we sat on top outside. Interesting historical nuggets as we toured the city's highlights - the main streets, side streets, the river and quays, up the hill for fine views and past the interesting sounding butter museum.
Back at the hotel, I sorted out mum's telly and WiFi and we went down for a swim and sauna. Out after to meet E and D, as well as Rosa at the Market Lane restaurant. Recommended by Rosa. It had the sort of elaborately described dishes that sounded like the portions would be artful but puny. Forgot we were in Ireland - the portions were enormous. Monkfish with potato galette, chard and asparagus. Followed by a mini chocolate pot. Dave had seafood pasta with a ginormous chocolate fudge brownie.
Staggered back to the hotel after, stuffed.
Moby Dicks https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-09-11
11 September 2022
Cork