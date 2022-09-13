Previous
Morning view by boxplayer
256 / 365

Morning view

Field complete with stunning view and sheep.

Dave now has a cold but thankfully it was a beautiful warm day setting the pattern for the whole week.

After a toasty breakfast, played accordion in the hall and after drove with S and N to Bantry to pick up Rosa. A lovely small town with those iconic coloured houses. Popped into the charity shop, the hardware shop, and the chemist for Lemsip and tissues. And on to Lidl for an enormous shop.

Came back to play music with Dave and improvise salmon sandwiches for lunch. A big Mexican cook-up later with guacamole, tomato salsa and a big pot of chilli. Also nibbles and bubbly. Got everyone in a line to make their wraps - absolutely everything got eaten. A game of Telestrations or Chinese Pictionary after to much hilarity.

Sunset https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-09-13

13 September 2022
County Cork, Ireland
