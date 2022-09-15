Colours of Eyeries

Another amazing colourful village in the other direction - Eyeries.
Dave did halloumi fry-up breakfasts for everyone although D missed out as T and B had to drive him off early to catch his bus to Cork and onward plane.
Drove to Eyeries with T and B and mum. Walked the streets photographing the colours and also admired the stained glass by George Walsh in St Kentigern's church.
A local woman had set up a little cafe from what seemed to be her front room so we stopped a while for tea and various homemade cakes including a delicious courgette and lemon, sitting outside. Not long after S and co arrived.
Drove back and Dave spent the afternoon with Winnie the kitten. The plan now is they're going to bring it to us and Dave will take it to work to join the cats there.
Popped to the pub for pints of Murphy's and gin and a long wait for amazing cheese toasties sitting outside in the warm evening.
Evening outside by the fire pit playing tunes and songs and a smorgasbord of what remained in the fridge for supper. Too tired for Articulate this evening and the cold was developing.
In other news, The Queue was forming and snaking along London from Westminster to Tower Bridge. And incredibly tragically, it was reported that Paul Sartin, known for his work with Bellowhead, Faustus and Belshazzar's Feast, has died suddenly at the age of 51.