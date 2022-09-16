A drive round the Ring of Kerry got us to this amazing view.
Last day at the house and didn't sleep well, fretting about tidying up, the kitten etc. And together with a runny cold, I wasn't feeling great. Had an early breakfast outside of toast and cheese and S's jam and got cross and tearful over being told where to drive - one minute we should go to Bantry, then Kenmare, then Killarney. Was resolved in the end.
We packed our suitcases and spent a long couple of hours tidying the house. Found and packed our stuff back into bags and crates. Gathered up all the remaining food and people claimed it or we threw it out. Made sandwiches from the last of the bread, cheese and salmon and S boiled up all the eggs. The girls improvised a kitten carrybox and cleaned out its little nest room. I played a last tune in the great hall before we packed the cars and took group photos
Drove to Kenmare with amazing mountain scenery and looked in all the Irish wool and tweed shops. Mum found herself a nice forest green Aran cardigan and a cuddly sheep and sheep mug. Met S and co and B outside Then more amazing scenery on the drive to Ladies View where we had a picnic by the edge of the drop with tea from the café.
S arrived as we were leaving to drive to Lismore via Killarney. Nothing to see here particularly - the route skirting the edges of the town and the scenery gradually became less dramatic.
The B&B was in a lovely setting - the old deer lodge for the castle so was suitably ye-olde-historic-house-looking although it had its eccentricities - some rooms had tea-making facilities, others just had coffee and some had nothing at all and you had to ask. The wifi also didn't stretch to the bedrooms.
Mum sat in the conservatory before T and B arrived. Drove to the Bakers Table which turned out to be not so great. The menu seemed odd and limited and we had a long wait for not that tasty food. Got the odd message from E that her plane was late but she seemed to get home to stay a night in our place OK.