Overgrown by boxplayer
263 / 365

Overgrown

The garden has gone crazy with the random things Dave has planted and with little attention over the last few weeks. Spot Limpy in amongst the overgrowth.

Stayed at home again - feel more or less okay, but the cough lingers and I have the tendency to snort like a pig at times trying to clear the nose.

1. Warm autumn days mean pleasant working from home garden lunches.
2. A really funny section on Pallas's cats on Frozen Planet II - haven't watched the whole programme, but Ros sent me the clip.
3. Squeezing in a bit of music during breaks and lunch, benefits of working from home.

22 September 2022
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

