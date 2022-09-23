Previous
Next
Flags in the rain by boxplayer
265 / 365

Flags in the rain

A rainy start to the day as I walked into work for my first day back in the office. Cold more or less dried up.

Finally made it to Westminster Abbey at lunchtime having bought membership at the beginning of the year. Although I only need to go once more to make my money back and more - £25 to get in, blimey! The queues were huge and the door men were all a bit unclear as to how I bypass them, but got in ok after not too much delay. Very busy and a lot to see - incredible history, I mean they've got the tomb of Edward the Confessor there! Will enjoy coming back.

3 good things
1. Back in the office means porridge from the canteen - yum!
2. Face-to-face chat with H - she's midway through her probation period and doing really well.
3. More potatoes from the garden for supper while watching Love Sarah - so-so, bit slow and predictable, but easy watching for a Friday evening.

College Garden https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-09-23

23 September 2022
St James's Park SW1
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
£25?? Wow. But a lot in there. I have not been in decades, must return.
Beautifully seen image.
September 24th, 2022  
Anita W
Great pov - excellent capture of the flag in the puddle. We also watched Love Sarah a couple of nights ago and thought it was so-so!
September 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise