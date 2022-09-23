Flags in the rain

A rainy start to the day as I walked into work for my first day back in the office. Cold more or less dried up.
Finally made it to Westminster Abbey at lunchtime having bought membership at the beginning of the year. Although I only need to go once more to make my money back and more - £25 to get in, blimey! The queues were huge and the door men were all a bit unclear as to how I bypass them, but got in ok after not too much delay. Very busy and a lot to see - incredible history, I mean they've got the tomb of Edward the Confessor there! Will enjoy coming back.
3 good things
1. Back in the office means porridge from the canteen - yum!
2. Face-to-face chat with H - she's midway through her probation period and doing really well.
3. More potatoes from the garden for supper while watching Love Sarah - so-so, bit slow and predictable, but easy watching for a Friday evening.
Beautifully seen image.