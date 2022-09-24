Autumn colours

Flowers that sing autumn to me - Michaelmas daisies and sedum - with some Japanese anemone thrown in for good measure. In the park cycling back from the market.
Mum came over to pick up the Aran cardigan and other things she'd bought in Kenmare and stayed for the afternoon. Lunch in the garden was very pleasant in the autumn sunshine. I'd grabbed interesting snacks from the park market - samosa, vegetable rolls, mushroom pie, focaccia - cut up and shared between us together with salad.
Mum napped on the sofa after before a session looking at the Ireland photos and massive jam doughnuts and interesting French cheeses - also from the market. Drove mum home after.
3 good things
1. Lots of music playing - got the C/F box down from the loft also and tried to remember what I generally play on that.
2. The garden spiders still much in evidence in the overgrowth including the fattest orangiest one I've ever seen - lying in wait for all the flies.
3. Mum's new forest green Aran cardigan fits her nicely and she's very taken with the soft cuddly sheep she bought in the same shop.