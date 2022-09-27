Previous
Hearts by boxplayer
Hearts

In the park on the way to work. Inscribed oddly "Hunter, Taylor, Ridge, Ellis - Fruithurst, Alabama".

A lot of the barricades and what have you have now come down after the funeral. Think all the crowds must have discombobulated the resident creatures. Loads of geese were on the Green Park side of the Mall - away from the lake. And groups of them were gaggling together and trying to cross back over the busy Mall. As I crossed, I shooed a bunch across as the traffic approached. And then I saw a squirrel gnawing the insides out of a tennis ball.

3 good things
1. Choir at lunchtime.
2. Payslip available in the work system - payday soon.
3. Non-working day tomorrow.

27 September 2022
St James's Park SW1
27th September 2022

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Judith Johnson
Sweet capture. We will be in London tomorrow but sadly I have tested positive for covid today. Feeling a bit under the weather so won't be going too far
September 27th, 2022  
