Hearts

In the park on the way to work. Inscribed oddly "Hunter, Taylor, Ridge, Ellis - Fruithurst, Alabama".



A lot of the barricades and what have you have now come down after the funeral. Think all the crowds must have discombobulated the resident creatures. Loads of geese were on the Green Park side of the Mall - away from the lake. And groups of them were gaggling together and trying to cross back over the busy Mall. As I crossed, I shooed a bunch across as the traffic approached. And then I saw a squirrel gnawing the insides out of a tennis ball.



3 good things

1. Choir at lunchtime.

2. Payslip available in the work system - payday soon.

3. Non-working day tomorrow.



27 September 2022

St James's Park SW1