Foul and grim by boxplayer
Foul and grim

Was the weather yesterday evening. Sounds like something from Macbeth. And the heating came on, just couldn't hold out until tomorrow - having worked at home in a chilly house, couldn't bear the thought of a chilly evening.

Watched the classic black and white caper - It Happened One Night - with our baked potatoes - excellent acting and japes

Putin up to no good annexing 4 areas of Ukraine after sham referendums and Hurricane Ian continued to wreak havoc.

3 good things
1. We can afford to heat our home.
2. Dave brought home sedum for the garden from work.
3. On call from this evening so a cosy weekend at home beckons.

30 September 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

