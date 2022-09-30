Foul and grim

Was the weather yesterday evening. Sounds like something from Macbeth. And the heating came on, just couldn't hold out until tomorrow - having worked at home in a chilly house, couldn't bear the thought of a chilly evening.



Watched the classic black and white caper - It Happened One Night - with our baked potatoes - excellent acting and japes



Putin up to no good annexing 4 areas of Ukraine after sham referendums and Hurricane Ian continued to wreak havoc.



3 good things

1. We can afford to heat our home.

2. Dave brought home sedum for the garden from work.

3. On call from this evening so a cosy weekend at home beckons.



30 September 2022

Walthamstow E17