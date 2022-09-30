Foul and grim

Was the weather yesterday evening. Sounds like something from Macbeth. And the heating came on, just couldn't hold out until tomorrow - having worked at home in a chilly house, couldn't bear the thought of a chilly evening.
Watched the classic black and white caper - It Happened One Night - with our baked potatoes - excellent acting and japes
Putin up to no good annexing 4 areas of Ukraine after sham referendums and Hurricane Ian continued to wreak havoc.
3 good things
1. We can afford to heat our home.
2. Dave brought home sedum for the garden from work.
3. On call from this evening so a cosy weekend at home beckons.