Low down autumn by boxplayer
308 / 365

Low down autumn

Thanks so much for the lovely comments and faves on my autumn on the streets leaf - effort rewarded for sticking my bum in the air on a busy street (can't crouch anymore, bad knees). So here's another low down leaf in a gorgeous patch of leaf litter spotlighted by the morning sun in the park on the way to the office.

Booked and paid for Chutney Soca in advance as I knew I'd not go otherwise. And too true, I just wanted to stay at home rather than cycle out into the chilly evening. Felt quite tired after and managed to fall asleep, stuffed with homemade chips and southern fried veggie burgers half way through Roman Holiday.

3 good things
1. A quiet day at work with a long chat with Ros in the afternoon.
2. The team also got their successful regrading results after a short hiccup.
3. Mum has booked us in for a Finnish Christmas buffet.

4 November 2022
Green Park SW1
Renee Salamon ace
Equally lovely
November 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Gorgeous detail and light fav
November 5th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shot.
November 5th, 2022  
