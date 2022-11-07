Previous
Moomin and mushrooms by boxplayer
311 / 365

Moomin and mushrooms

Supper of mushrooms, scrambled eggs and smoked salmon. First day of the week comfort food.

Another very damp day - but luckily I missed the worst of it, cycling to Zumba in a relatively dry nanosecond.

A fussy morning trying to work out why a call to our out-of-hours number didn't get answered.

3 good things
1. Managed to do all of my knee exercises today.
2. His Dark Materials - rewatching the first two series in preparation for the forthcoming series 3 - brilliantly recreated for the small screen. Also finally got around to watching the first of the new Handmaid's Tale series.
3. Turkish Cypriot sesame bread or çörek with supper, just love it. Apparently you can make your own easily http://melizskitchen.blogspot.com/2020/11/kbrs-coregi-cypriot-seeded-bread.html?m=1

7 November 2022
Walthamstow E17
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Phil Howcroft ace
I love your spatula , your supper meal sounds great , but I don't eat eggs !!!
November 7th, 2022  
