Attenborough Nature Reserve

A delightful yomp around Beeston and this nature reserve.
Woke in the early hours, but then slept in till 9. Had planned on doing a similar walk to last time - Beeston via the nature reserve, but the weather was warm and sunny, so walked further round the reserve and to the marina and back for Anna's garlicky pea soup.
Everyone else went out for their various jaunts after but Dave and I stayed behind, and I played melodeon. Light buffet supper of cheese, smoked salmon, bread and stewed apples before driving to Leicester for Bellowhead.
The car park near the venue was full so we had to drive around a bit but found somewhere 10 mins away and walked back to the hall via atmospheric little alleys that you wouldn't want to use if you were on your own.
Support was from Sam Sweeney and his band, including the excellent Louis Campbell, Jack Rutter and Ben Nicholls, playing material from his new album. And an exciting set from Bellowhead reforming for a one-off tour for the 10th anniversary of Broadside. Included a moving tribute to Paul Sartin who died suddenly in September (a new woman was depping on violin and oboe for his parts) glittery tasteless jackets, and a lot of leaping about and dance moves.
We were all sat down for the first half but once the band started playing their big dance numbers, the audience, including us in the front row, were on their feet dancing and in our case occasionally polkaing.
Drove back for late nibbles and bubbly, nostalgically listening to Garmarna in the car.
3 good things
1. A thrush or similar eating berries in a tree on the nature reserve.
2. Anna's garlicky pea soup - it's not just for new year.
3. Front row seats, great view and sound and could dance freely.
12 November 2022
Attenborough, Notts