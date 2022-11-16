Champagne in Côte

Lots of rain first thing but brightened up before a further deluge afternoon and evening. Popped out to get some gluten-free cakes for S as she can't eat gluten. Intercepted a message from the tenants that one of the windows had a problem - they've needed sorting for a while but looks like the storms and deluges have worsened things. Anyway a broken sash, rotting frames and a pane of glass loose.
Spent ages trying to find someone to go round and look, but a lot of busy people. But eventually tracked down someone via the local glazier's who could pop round. He slotted the pane of glass back in and will ring me tomorrow with 'options'.
In better news, S arrived, having dumped her luggage at the hotel, and we had a cup of tea and cake while Dave fixed the car headlight. Drove to mum's for more tea and chat before going to Côte for a very nice meal. Dropped off mum and then S at Manor House after on our way back home.
3 good things
1. S brought us lots of goodies - Fazer chocolates and rye breads.
2. Côte's extensive gluten-free menu so S had lots of choice.
3. The window man mentioned options - well at least we have a choice.