Cadogan Hall windows

Passed by this impressive place this evening - never been - beautiful architecture. Built in 1907 originally as a Christian Science church apparently but now a concert venue. Not where we were singing though.



Very damp morning and I had a heavy bag so didn't walk through the parks on the way to the office.



Morning of meetings but managed to speak to the window man. He seems to have sorted the immediate issue and recommends replacing sashes and restoring frames. His initial phone quote though pricey seemed reasonable but once he'd emailed with the fully specced out quote with the restoring costs and vat, was a tidy sum. We will obviously be getting more quotes...



Funny moment at lunchtime when I went to eat my lovely rye bread and salmon only to find it wasn't rye bread and salmon but a strange combination of potatoes and pink stuff. I'd picked up Dave's lunch for tomorrow - the pink stuff was taramasalata btw. After the initial disappointment, I saw the opportunity and went and got a cheese omelette from Papa Bruno's.



Short afternoon, leaving at 4 for our choir concert rehearsal. Amazing church venue and the orchestra and soloists sounded brilliant. Concert itself seemed to go down well - Dave, Elena and cousin S came. Hall was quite full.



3 good things

1. Third interview for our vacancy yesterday went really well - we will have a good choice to choose from.

2. Caffe Nero now do a veggie sausage bap, didn't mean to have one just before the concert especially after a big lunch, but couldn't help myself.

3. Dave carried my monstrously heavy bag from the tube station home.



17 November 2022

Chelsea SW1