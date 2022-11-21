Autumn park colours

Walking into the office this morning - everything is in full autumn mode
Ros and Jess in today along with other team members as there's an awayday tomorrow. A few of us went to Bill's again after work - very stuffed after halloumi and a vegan burger - followed by a drink in the Colonies.
That football stuff started today. England won and Wales drew.
3 good things
1. Feels properly autumn now - cold, wet and breezy.
2. Chat, gossip and banter with colleagues.
3. A nice cup of tea made by Dave when I got in this evening, still stuffed.