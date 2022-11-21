Previous
Autumn park colours by boxplayer
Autumn park colours

Walking into the office this morning - everything is in full autumn mode

Ros and Jess in today along with other team members as there's an awayday tomorrow. A few of us went to Bill's again after work - very stuffed after halloumi and a vegan burger - followed by a drink in the Colonies.

That football stuff started today. England won and Wales drew.

3 good things
1. Feels properly autumn now - cold, wet and breezy.
2. Chat, gossip and banter with colleagues.
3. A nice cup of tea made by Dave when I got in this evening, still stuffed.

Vegan burger and rosemary fries https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-11-21

21 November 2022
St James's Park SW1
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK.
George ace
Glorious autumn.
November 21st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
autumn still hanging on Box' , beautiful
November 21st, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful autumn scene.
November 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely autumn colours.
November 21st, 2022  
