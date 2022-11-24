All kinds of bricks

Seem to be in this wall. On a lunchtime walk. Worked from home as I'd been in twice earlier in the week. And we'd woken in the night for quite a while so helped to lie in a bit longer. Mixed day of bright spells and darker showers.



3 good things

1. Trying to get back into the knee exercises routine - succeeded today.

2. Finnish rye bread that my cousin brought for breakfast and lunch.

3. Refrained from putting the heating on in the day - scarf, cardi, socks and fingerless gloves doing the trick so far.



24 November 2022

Walthamstow E17