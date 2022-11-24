Previous
All kinds of bricks by boxplayer
328 / 365

Seem to be in this wall. On a lunchtime walk. Worked from home as I'd been in twice earlier in the week. And we'd woken in the night for quite a while so helped to lie in a bit longer. Mixed day of bright spells and darker showers.

3 good things
1. Trying to get back into the knee exercises routine - succeeded today.
2. Finnish rye bread that my cousin brought for breakfast and lunch.
3. Refrained from putting the heating on in the day - scarf, cardi, socks and fingerless gloves doing the trick so far.

24 November 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
moni kozi ace
Oh my!!!! What a brilliant colour study!!!! Superb detail. I lovevthe colours and the texture and the curves.
November 24th, 2022  
Tim L ace
I think this is just marvellous. I vote right now for multi-colored bricks !
November 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 24th, 2022  
Beverley
A loved wall, lovely warm colours and great pointing.
You have a good eye
November 24th, 2022  
