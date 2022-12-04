Foxykins on a visit

Specially turned up this morning to say hello and goodbye to R. Dave sorted R out with a bagel breakfast and a packed lunch for the train.



Mum was feeling a little cold-y so gave her a Lemsip with her bagel breakfast and she had a nap during the morning while I went out shopping to Lidl and the farmers' market on the bicycle. She'll stay over another night to make sure she's not got anything too horrid. Covid test was negative.



Cycled back with a heavy load of shopping having managed to lose the blueberries when I perched a shopping bag on the bike rack as I got it unlocked and ready to ride home.



Made a big celeriac and cauliflower soup for lunches and in case S wants anything when she arrives tomorrow evening. Mum having woken up, found Baby Boom - an 80s cheese-com with Diane Keaton on the Tivo box recordings to keep her amused.



Halloumi peppers and little potatoes from the garden for supper. England playing Senegal - not sure if Dave is intending to watch it.



3 good things

1. Foxes in the garden.

2. Found the rest of my Secret Santa in Lidl - a Terry's chocolate orange to go with the French olive oil soap I'd bought yesterday.

3. Jakeman's menthol sweets - always good at clearing throats and chests.



4 December 2022

Walthamstow E17