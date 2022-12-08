South Bank illuminations

Lots of interesting lights on the South Bank. As we wondered briefly in the cold after our work Christmas meal.
A bit of pitta and taramasalata for breakfast to test my stomach, seemed okay. Had to get up early to wrap my Secret Santa and find an outfit as I'd been so incapacitated yesterday.
Into work for Christmas party day. Everyone in other than Marc and James and H who's on holiday. So not really able to get much done what with our 'team meeting' to swap Secret Santas and eat chocolates and mince pies, and a hairdresser appointment.
Walked to Waterloo for our meal at Azzurro but I lost everyone as I stopped to take photos of traffic cones by Big Ben. Ended up being the last one to arrive and irritatingly stuck on the end of the table which I hate, but was all good. Nice enough fare if not all that Christmassy if you weren't eating the turkey. Salmon risotto, sea bass and apple lattice. And Jess bought the wine.
Tried to wander round the market but it was perishing so ended up in the South Bank Centre for a couple of drinks - mulled wine for me before wending our way home.
Ros stayed with me as the friend she'd intended to stay with had COVID. Dave was just serving up baked potatoes to S and N when we arrived, so stayed up with some more wine.
3 good things
1. I got the cutest fox Christmas decoration from Alice in the Secret Santa.
2. Christmas haircut at lunchtime, all tidied up.
3. Stomach behaved more or less.