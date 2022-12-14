Winter morning in shedland

The sun finally appeared today but still perishing and a lot of snow and ice about. My heart is so broken thinking about the four people dead in the channel and the four children who died playing on ice in Solihull.
Non-working day of Christmas prep and got a bit overwrought at times. Having finally got the Christmas tree up (had to prune it somewhat as though not tall, it was very wide and bushy) and lights on it, did some online shopping - whiskey for S and N, and truffle gin and theatre tickets for Dave.
At lunchtime, we sampled the cheeses Dave had ordered from the Courtyard Dairy, a mellow Wensleydale and Kirkham's Lancashire.
Dusted the sitting room shelves ready for Christmas cards and decorated the tree, including filling up the gin baubles with selected gins from our cupboard. Dave is now trying to update our tired wreath with fresh greenery.
3 good things
1. We have so many lovely Christmas tree decorations including vintage baubles and handmade ones from Dave's mum.
2. Foxykins or Fernanda (couldn't tell who) was foraging in the snowy garden.
3. I am safe and warm and have no need to risk my life in an unseaworthy boat in freezing conditions.