Christmas tree telephone box by boxplayer
Christmas tree telephone box

Nestled among the bushy branches.

Felt nebulously anxious most of the day. Ice and snow still around although rain and milder temps due at weekend. The request tracking system issue that started on Tuesday still hadn't been resolved and wasn't completely by today's end. Didn't help my mood to have a meeting with the people supposed to be getting us a proper tracking system (as opposed to Outlook Tasks) where timings seemed to be shifting again.

Mum seems to have a cold - just a blocked/runny nose but still worrying.

1. Another interview helping the intranet team and another very good candidate.
2. Some of Dave's Christmas presents arrived today - beer and truffle gin.
3. Fresh bread out of the bread machine.

15 December 2022
Walthamstow E17
