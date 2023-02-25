In the new Japanese restaurant that has taken over the old pie and mash place. The inside is still the same - old wooden benches and beautiful tiled walls. Dave had the tuna steak bento and I had the salmon teriyaki and it came with edamame beans, sushi and sashimi. Delicious.
Earlier, finally got round to cleaning the bird feeders and cooked a big potato, courgette and cheese soup as recommended by Ros for our lunches.
After the Japanese meal, walked up to the cinema through the busy market to watch the Fabelmans. A few of Spielberg's earliest films are still some of my favourite films ever, a very important part of my cinema-going youth so I loved this semi-autobiographical tale. Beautifully filmed and acted.
3 good things
1. A cold but clear night - Jupiter and Venus in the sky again.
2. Seeing films at the cinema. There's nothing like it.
3. All your sympathy for my bashed up knee - it's looking horrific but not much pain at all.