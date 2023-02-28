Flash of red February

Well thank goodness that's over. Now do I do a rainbow month? Not done one of those for years.
Decided to work from home today - had forgotten to book a desk and knee is still tender and got bumped a lot on the tube last week. Meant to finish early today but still logged in after 6.
3 good things
1. Made contact with the window man about the scaffolding licence.
2. Working longer means I've already accrued half a day of flexi - lucky we are allowed to do that.
3. Fishfingers in pitta pockets for supper, so comforting.