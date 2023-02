Flash of red February

Well thank goodness that's over. Now do I do a rainbow month? Not done one of those for years.Decided to work from home today - had forgotten to book a desk and knee is still tender and got bumped a lot on the tube last week. Meant to finish early today but still logged in after 6.3 good things1. Made contact with the window man about the scaffolding licence.2. Working longer means I've already accrued half a day of flexi - lucky we are allowed to do that.3. Fishfingers in pitta pockets for supper, so comforting.Candle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-02-28 28 February 2023